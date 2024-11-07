RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi's smoking 26 cigarettes/day, asthma increases

November 07, 2024  16:49
As Delhi grapples with air pollution, several patients with respiratory problems are visiting the OPD of the Pulmonology Department in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a doctor said on Thursday. Delhi has an AQI of 492 today, which converts to roughly 26 cigarettes over a day. 

Scores of patients were seen at the OPD of the Pulmonology Department, AIIMS.

Dr Karan Madan, Associate Professor Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) told ANI, "We are seeing that patients are having a lot of problems. Patients who have respiratory diseases like asthma, and COPD patients. We are seeing a lot more patients in the OPD now. Many patients have complained their asthma is getting worse."

He said that many patients with serious symptoms were also admitted.

He added, "And many of our patients have come with severe exacerbation, what we call a severe worsening of symptoms. And many patients have required admission also. So I think it is a tough time for our patients who have respiratory problems..."Dr Madan also advised patients with respiratory problems to stay indoors and avoid exposure to outdoor activity.

"We have seen approximately a 15 to 20 per cent increase in the number of patients who have come with worsening respiratory problems, patients who have pre-existing asthma, we are seeing a lot more patients with asthma exacerbation...Patients who have respiratory problems must avoid exposure to outdoor activity," he said. -- ANI
