CJI DY Chandrachud calls on President Murmu





Justice Chandrachud, who took over as the CJI on November 8, 2022, demits office on November 11.





"Dr Justice D Y Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India, along with his wife Kalpana Das, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President office said in a post on X, and shared pictures of the meeting.





Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been appointed as the 51st Chief Justice of India.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, along with his wife, called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday.