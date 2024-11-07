CJI DY Chandrachud calls on President Murmu

CJI DY Chandrachud calls on President MurmuNovember 07, 2024 01:04
CJI Justice DY Chandrachud along with his wife Kalpana Das calls on President Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi/ANI Photo
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, along with his wife, called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Wednesday.
Justice Chandrachud, who took over as the CJI on November 8, 2022, demits office on November 11.
"Dr Justice D Y Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India, along with his wife Kalpana Das, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President office said in a post on X, and shared pictures of the meeting.
Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been appointed as the 51st Chief Justice of India.