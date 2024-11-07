RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Assured Trump of a peaceful power transition: Biden

November 07, 2024  22:38
US President Joe Biden/File image
US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that he assured President-elect Donald Trump of a peaceful transition of power. 

"I assured President-elect Donald Trump of a peaceful transition of power," said Biden in his address to the nation. 

Saying that will of the people always prevailed in a democracy, the US president in his address said that Vice President Kamala Harris ran an inspiring campaign. 

"Don't forget what we have achieved; we are leaving behind the strongest economy in the world," said Biden. 

"The America of your dream is calling for you to get back up," he said  adding setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable. 

"You can't love your country only when you win," said Biden. -- PTI    
