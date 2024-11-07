Assured Trump of a peaceful power transition: Biden





"I assured President-elect Donald Trump of a peaceful transition of power," said Biden in his address to the nation.





Saying that will of the people always prevailed in a democracy, the US president in his address said that Vice President Kamala Harris ran an inspiring campaign.





"Don't forget what we have achieved; we are leaving behind the strongest economy in the world," said Biden.





"The America of your dream is calling for you to get back up," he said adding setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable.





"You can't love your country only when you win," said Biden. -- PTI

