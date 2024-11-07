A Telugu woman will serve as US Second Lady for first time: Andhra CM





Usha is the wife of JD Vance and her family's ancestral village Vadluru is located near famous Godavari town Tanuku in the lush green West Godavari district, about 35 km from district headquarters Bhimavaram.





With the Trump-Vance victory on Wednesday, Usha, 38, is set to become America's Second Lady --- the first Indian-American in that role.





I would also like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to JD Vance, on becoming the US Vice President-elect. His victory marks a historic moment, as Usha Vance, who has roots in Andhra Pradesh, will become the first woman of Telugu heritage to serve as the second lady of the US, said Naidu in a post on X.





Calling this a moment of pride for the Telugu community around the world, Naidu said he looks forward to the opportunity to invite them (JD Vance and Usha) to visit Andhra Pradesh.





Earlier, the chief minister congratulated Donald Trump for winning the 2024 US presidential election and wished him success.





The chief minister said that Trump's election would further strengthen ties between India and the US.





'I congratulate Donald Trump on his victory in the US Presidential Elections and wish him success as he prepares to lead his country forward. His first tenure marked significant strengthening of the Indo-US partnership,' said Naidu in a post on 'X'.





The Telugu Desam Party chief expressed confidence that the two nations, India and the US, will foster greater cooperation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump. -- PTI



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday hailed US Vice President elect-J D Vance's victory in the presidential election as a historic moment as it will catapult a woman of Telugu heritage, Usha Chilukuri Vance, as the Second Lady of the United States.