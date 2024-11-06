RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


We just witnessed the greatest political comeback: JD Vance

November 06, 2024  13:41
Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance, says, "Mr President, I appreciate you for allowing me to join you on this incredible journey. I thank you for the trust you placed in me. I think we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America. 

"Under President Trump's leadership, we are never going to stop fighting for you, for your dreams, for the future of your children and after the greatest political comeback in American history, we are going to lead the greatest economic comeback in American history under Donald Trump's leadership."
