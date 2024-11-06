RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


We got US results right, claims pollster Pradeep Gupta

November 06, 2024  20:13
Republican presidential nominee Donald J Trump speaks to supporters in Florida, November 6, 2024/Carlos Barria/Reuters
Pollster Pradeep Gupta claimed on Wednesday that his Axis My America predicted the US election results spot on while many local pollsters missed the mark. 

The Axis My India chief, who was considered to be the poster boy of exit polls in India, faced flak this year after his predictions for Lok Sabha polls and Haryana assembly elections proved to be wide off the mark. 

Gupta said his company has a "track record" of forecasting 70 out of 76 elections correctly. 

"As counting enters the final lap, Axis My America's prediction of Donald Trump getting elected as the next US President is spot on for both popular vote and electoral votes. While many local pollsters missed the mark, Axis My America, which is a subsidiary of Axis My India, got it bang on," Gupta wrote in a post on X. 

Gupta tagged a post by him on Monday predicting Trump's victory in US polls. 

With results continuing to come in from various states giving a clear indication of a Trump victory, the 78-year-old Republican leader addressed his supporters at West Palm Beach in Florida, declaring victory and promising a "golden age of America". 

According to races called by the Associated Press up to 2 pm (IST), 267 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 224 to Democratic Party's Harris. 

Trump was just three votes short of a victory. -- PTI
