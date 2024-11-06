RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

We achieved the most incredible WIN: Trump

November 06, 2024  13:12
image
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses his supporters: "This is a movement that nobody has ever seen before. Frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There has never been anything like this in this country and maybe beyond. 

"Now, it is going to reach a new level of importance because we are going to help our country heal. We have a country that needs help. 

"We are going to fix our borders, fix everything about our country. We made history for a reason tonight and the reason is going to be just that, we overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible. It is new clear that we have achieved the most incredible political win."

Trump has 267 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump needs just 4 more electoral votes to win
LIVE! Trump needs just 4 more electoral votes to win

Trump wins battleground states, set to return as Prez
Trump wins battleground states, set to return as Prez

Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump has won state of Pennsylvania that gives him 19 electoral votes, together with wins in two of the other battleground states -- Georgia (16 votes) and North Carolina (16 votes)...

Kamala not to address supporters tonight, here's why
Kamala not to address supporters tonight, here's why

As the poll projections start for the United States presidential elections, Vice President and Democrat Candidate Kamala Harris will not address supporters on Wednesday night (local time), but is expected to speak on Thursday (local time).

Republicans win majority in US Senate after 4 years
Republicans win majority in US Senate after 4 years

According to the current projections, Republicans have won 51 seats in the 100-member upper house of US Congress, while the Democrats have 42.

First Desi wins US House seat from East Coast
First Desi wins US House seat from East Coast

Running for the US House of Representatives from the 10th Congressional District of Virginia, a Democratic stronghold, Subramanyam defeated Mike Clancy of the Republican Party. He is currently a Virginia State Senator.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances