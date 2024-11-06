Uttarakhand: Communal tension after girl's obscene video made public





Despite the arrest of Shahnawaz Mirza (24), who runs a barber shop in Paithani, local traders kept the market closed on Wednesday and did not allow the shops of other communities to open.





The police said adequate force has been deployed in the area in view of the communal tension.





According to the SSP office, Pauri, a local man reported at the Paithani police station on Tuesday that his 21-year-old sister-in-law had left her home without informing anyone.





The police said that taking immediate action on the complaint, they recovered the girl from Kotdwar, after which she told them that some of her obscene photos and videos were allegedly posted on social media from Mirza's Facebook account, after which she ran away from home due to fear of defamation.





Police said a case was registered against Mirza under the relevant sections of the BNS and the Information Technology Act and he was arrested.





BJP Pauri district senior vice president Lakhpat Singh Bhandari, who reached Paithani, said the people of the area have given two days' time to police to register a case against the accused under sections, including those of conversion, rape, kidnapping and blackmailing. -- PTI

