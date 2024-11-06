US tourist visiting Kamala's village upset at results





Harris' supporter, Joy, who came to stay in the Thulasendrapuram village from Chicago told Ganesh Nadar she was very upset at the results.





According to the latest projections by CNN, Donald Trump is leading on 230 electoral votes and Kamala Harris is ahead on 182.





"About six weeks ago while travelling in India, I realised that I could be in Kamala Harris' (ancestral) village. It just felt right and here I am. I arrived this morning and I will leave tomorrow. Unfortunately, my time in India is almost up," Joy said while speaking to ANI.





"It has been a stressful and anxiety producing process, as you might imagine, in the United States and in India and for the world. I believe that Kamala will prevail. I believe in the goodness of the American people. I feel that in my heart. This is my first time being here in the temple and I will attend the 'Aarti' tonight. I was on a bus and everyone had a smile on their face when they knew about my reason for coming here and the bus driver gave me a free ride," she said. -- ANI

Amid the counting of votes for the US presidential elections, a special Pooja was organised on Wednesday morning for Kamala Harris at Sri Dharma Sastha Sri Sevaka Perumaal Temple in her ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram, Tamil Nadu.