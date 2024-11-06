RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

US tourist visiting Kamala's village upset at results

November 06, 2024  11:28
Pic: Ganesh Nadar
Pic: Ganesh Nadar
Amid the counting of votes for the US presidential elections, a special Pooja was organised on Wednesday morning for Kamala Harris at Sri Dharma Sastha Sri Sevaka Perumaal Temple in her ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram, Tamil Nadu. 

 Harris' supporter, Joy, who came to stay in the Thulasendrapuram village from Chicago told Ganesh Nadar she was very upset at the results. 

According to the latest projections by CNN, Donald Trump is leading on 230 electoral votes and Kamala Harris is ahead on 182. 

 "About six weeks ago while travelling in India, I realised that I could be in Kamala Harris' (ancestral) village. It just felt right and here I am. I arrived this morning and I will leave tomorrow. Unfortunately, my time in India is almost up," Joy said while speaking to ANI. 

 "It has been a stressful and anxiety producing process, as you might imagine, in the United States and in India and for the world. I believe that Kamala will prevail. I believe in the goodness of the American people. I feel that in my heart. This is my first time being here in the temple and I will attend the 'Aarti' tonight. I was on a bus and everyone had a smile on their face when they knew about my reason for coming here and the bus driver gave me a free ride," she said. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Huge redemption! Trump wins Georgia
LIVE! Huge redemption! Trump wins Georgia

Trump leads Kamala, but all eyes on swing states
Trump leads Kamala, but all eyes on swing states

Former President Donald Trump is leading his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in the latest rounds of vote count in the high-stakes United States Presidential election but a clear picture is set to emerge on who will occupy the White House...

First Desi wins US House seat from East Coast
First Desi wins US House seat from East Coast

Running for the US House of Representatives from the 10th Congressional District of Virginia, a Democratic stronghold, Subramanyam defeated Mike Clancy of the Republican Party. He is currently a Virginia State Senator.

US: 'Russia linked' bomb threats disrupt polling
US: 'Russia linked' bomb threats disrupt polling

Multiple polling stations and municipal buildings received hoax bomb threats across the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia, disrupting the polling in these states.

Shri Thanedar re-elected to House of Representatives
Shri Thanedar re-elected to House of Representatives

He defeated his Republican rival Martell Bivings by a margin of over 35 percentage points as he was re-elected for the second term.In a statement he credited his victory to his record of delivering strong constituent services, standing...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances