RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

US Polls: Voting closes in six battleground states

November 06, 2024  08:36
image
Polls have closed in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina, six of the seven closely fought battlegrounds expected to decide the election. 

Tens of millions of Americans added their ballots to the 84 million cast early as they chose between two candidates with drastically different temperaments and visions for the country. 

Trump won Florida, a one-time battleground that has shifted heavily to Republicans in recent elections. He also notched early wins in reliably Republican states such as Texas, South Carolina and Indiana, while Harris took Democratic strongholds like New York, Massachusetts and Illinois. 
-- AP
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump wins Nebraska, Texas, Louisiana
LIVE! Trump wins Nebraska, Texas, Louisiana

Trump, Harris bag reliable votes; eyes on swing states
Trump, Harris bag reliable votes; eyes on swing states

The first results are coming in for the United States presidential election with Republican leader Donald Trump projected to notch up wins in Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia and Vice President Kamala Harris winning Vermont.

'Kamala Has A Very Strong Connect With India'
'Kamala Has A Very Strong Connect With India'

'This victory would mean a huge inspiration for the next generation who can say that coming from India I can be anybody I want to be if I work hard and acquire the right skills.''They could be the next President, members of the Senate,...

'Trump Respects The Indian People'
'Trump Respects The Indian People'

'The relationship between India and the US, when Donald Trump was president, had been so much stronger.'

US results may take many days if...: Harris campaign
US results may take many days if...: Harris campaign

The ruling Democratic Party and the opposition Republicans have deployed hundreds of attorneys and thousands of volunteers to be part of the vote-counting process and be prepared to challenge and start the legal battle if necessary.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances