US polls: Trump leading in 7 states, Harris in 4

November 06, 2024  06:29
Voting in the United States presidential election entered the final hours with millions of Americans already deciding whether to elevate Vice President Kamala Harris to helm the White House or send Republican leader Donald Trump to the top office for a second time.

Polls closed in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia.

Indiana has 11 electoral college votes. Trump has received 61.9 per cent of the ballots counted so far while Harris has polled 36.4 per cent.

Kentucky has eight electoral college votes and Trump has polled 69.7 per cent of the ballots counted so far while Harris has received 28.7 per cent.

Both these states had voted in favour of Trump in 2020.

Trump has also been projected as the winner in West Virginia, which has four electoral college votes, while the three electoral college votes of Vermont are likely to go to Harris, according to US networks. Harris is leading with 59.4 per cent of the ballots counted in Vermont, while Trump has received 37.9 per cent.

However, Harris is trailing in the swing state of Georgia, which was narrowly won by Biden last time. Trump is ahead with 58.2 per cent of the votes while Harris has got 41.3 per cent.

Trump is also ahead in Florida, South Carolina and Ohio while Harris has the edge in Virginia, North Carolina and New Hampshire.  -- Agencies
