Trump wins home state Florida





As per the latest projections by Politico at 10 am IST Trump had surged to 230 electoral college votes as compared to 205 for Harris. Trump has carried most of the 'Red wall' states in this election. The win in Florida will add 30 electoral votes for Trump in the final count.





Previously considered a swing state for years after having decided the 2000 presidential election for George W Bush, votes have shifted significantly to the red in the recent years.





Barack Obama won in 2008 and 2012.





Meanwhile, Harris was seen trailing in her home state of Minnesota as Trump looks to flip the 10 electoral college votes of one of the traditional Democratic bastion.





According to CBS news no Republican candidate for president has won Minnesota since 1972. Trump came within striking distance in 2016, narrowly losing by 1.5 points to Hillary Clinton.





Trump has won in Idaho and Harris has claimed California, according to CNN projections. He has also picked up win in Texas according to NBC News projections. He secured the the conservative state's 40 Electoral College votes. The Republican candidate also notched a win in Oklahoma contest with 65 per cent of votes according to NBC News projection.





Meanwhile, Harris has won Hawaii.

Former President Donald Trump won his home state of Florida, making it three times in a row that the Sunshine state has voted for the Republican candidate according to Decision Desk HQ projection on Tuesday.