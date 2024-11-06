RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Trump wins 105 electoral votes, Kamala far behind

November 06, 2024  07:45
image
The first results are coming in for the US presidential election with Republican leader Donald Trump projected to notch up wins in Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, Arkansas and Vice President Kamala Harris set to emerge victorious in Vermont, Delaware and New Jersey.

As per latest trends, Harris is winning 27 electoral college votes and Trump 105. 

270 electoral college votes are required to win the race.

Trump is also projected to win Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee while Harris is racing to emerge victorious in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Massachusetts.

Interestingly, Harris is ahead with 68.4 per cent of the votes counted in the battleground state of Pennsylvania with Trump trailing at 30.7 per cent.

Pennsylvania is being considered as the most pivotal state to win the mega race.

As per latest data, Trump is cruising ahead in another battleground state of Georgia.

Though the projections are emerging from many of the 50 states, what everyone is eagerly waiting for is for results in seven battleground states that would effectively determine who will become the next American president.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump declared winner in 4 states, Harris in 2: AP
LIVE! Trump declared winner in 4 states, Harris in 2: AP

Kamala vs Trump: First results in from some states
Kamala vs Trump: First results in from some states

The first results are coming in for the United States presidential election with Republican leader Donald Trump projected to notch up wins in Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia and Vice President Kamala Harris winning Vermont.

'Kamala Has A Very Strong Connect With India'
'Kamala Has A Very Strong Connect With India'

'This victory would mean a huge inspiration for the next generation who can say that coming from India I can be anybody I want to be if I work hard and acquire the right skills.''They could be the next President, members of the Senate,...

'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'
'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'

'There are 725,000 Indians here without proper papers. They are subject to deportation immediately under this (Trump's immigration plan). Immediately!' 'They want to prevent new immigration, get the people who are already here out of...

US results may take many days if...: Harris campaign
US results may take many days if...: Harris campaign

The ruling Democratic Party and the opposition Republicans have deployed hundreds of attorneys and thousands of volunteers to be part of the vote-counting process and be prepared to challenge and start the legal battle if necessary.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances