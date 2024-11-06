Trump wins 105 electoral votes, Kamala far behind





As per latest trends, Harris is winning 27 electoral college votes and Trump 105.





270 electoral college votes are required to win the race.





Trump is also projected to win Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee while Harris is racing to emerge victorious in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Massachusetts.





Interestingly, Harris is ahead with 68.4 per cent of the votes counted in the battleground state of Pennsylvania with Trump trailing at 30.7 per cent.





Pennsylvania is being considered as the most pivotal state to win the mega race.





As per latest data, Trump is cruising ahead in another battleground state of Georgia.





Though the projections are emerging from many of the 50 states, what everyone is eagerly waiting for is for results in seven battleground states that would effectively determine who will become the next American president. -- PTI



The first results are coming in for the US presidential election with Republican leader Donald Trump projected to notch up wins in Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, Arkansas and Vice President Kamala Harris set to emerge victorious in Vermont, Delaware and New Jersey.