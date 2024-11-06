RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump win may mark new beginning in ties if...: China

November 06, 2024  21:27
Republican presidential nominee Donald J Trump/Jeenah Moon/Reuters
China on Wednesday reacted guardedly to Donald Trump's election as the US president for the second time, saying it will continue to handle China-US relations in accordance with the "principles of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.' 

The state media, however, said Trump's victory could mark a new beginning in China-US relations "if the chance that has been offered is not wasted.' 

The wary reaction came amid heightened concerns and uncertainties here over Trump's assertions to continue tough policy towards Beijing, especially further hiking tariffs on Chinese exports. 

"The presidential election of the United States is its internal affair. We respect the choice of the American people," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing while responding to questions on Trump's win. 

She dismissed the question on his campaign promise to sharply raise tariffs on Chinese imports, higher than his first term by saying, "We do not respond to hypothetical questions." 

Asked how the election outcome will affect the US-China ties, she said, "Our policy towards the United States has been consistent, and we will continue to view and handle China-United States relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation." 

The return of Trump as US President for his second term after a gap of four years has increased Beijing's anxieties especially when the Chinese economy faces serious slowdown resulting in declining growth rate with job losses and increased unemployment. 

Meanwhile, in its "flash editorial' on Trump's re-election, state-run China Daily said, Trump's victory "could mark a new beginning in China-US relations if the chance that has been offered is not wasted.' 

"The upcoming four years will provide new opportunities for the next US administration to take the overall picture of China-US ties into account and strengthen dialogue and communication with China to properly handle the differences that exist between the world's two largest economies." -- PTI
