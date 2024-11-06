Trump races ahead of Harris; 154:81 votes so far





But at the same time, counting of early ballots and mail-in votes is going on in these states. As per the latest projections, Republican heavyweight Trump is picking up 154 electoral college votes as opposed to 81 by Harris. A candidate who wins 270 electoral votes or more becomes the president.





However, this lead may not necessarily mean inching closer to victory as the final result hinges on the outcome in the seven battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.





According to the latest counting data, Harris is leading in the crucial battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin while Trump is cruising ahead in Georgia and North Carolina. In Pennsylvania which has the maximum of 19 electoral college votes, the Vice President is cruising ahead getting 64.4 per cent of votes counted while her Republican rival has received 34.7 per cent. In Georgia, nearly 80 per cent of the votes have been counted and Trump is ahead with 51.9% of the vote share.





As per initial results, Trump, 78, is set to notch up wins in Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Arkansas. Trump is also projected to win Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee while Harris is racing to emerge victorious in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Massachusetts.





However, the Associated Press (AP) has called the race in favour of Trump in these states. Harris, 60, is set to emerge victorious in Vermont, Delaware and New Jersey. AP has called the race in these states in favour of Harris. The US has 50 states and most of them vote for the same party in every election except the swing states.

