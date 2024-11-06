Trump needs just 4 more electoral votes to win





Aides constantly predicted it would be close -- potentially take days -- but in the end, Trump would pull it off.





Trump was even directly counseled he likely wouldn't have a decision tonight.





Now, that has all changed.





As of now: Trump: 266, Harris: 188. Majority: 270





That means Trump only needs to win four more electoral votes to win the presidency.



CNN: Donald Trump's campaign team woke up confident Tuesday morning as polls opened and voting got underway. But multiple campaign aides that CNN spoke to didn't expect his wins to be anywhere near where the numbers are tonight.