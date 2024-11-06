RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Trump elected 47th president of the United States

November 06, 2024  16:11
image
Donald Trump is elected the 47th president of the United States, declares AP. 

Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.

With a win in Wisconsin, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump elected 47th president of the United States
LIVE! Trump elected 47th president of the United States

God spared my life for a reason: Trump on poll triumph
God spared my life for a reason: Trump on poll triumph

Former US President Donald Trump addressed his supporters on Wednesday, thanking them for giving Republicans an unprecedented and powerful mandate, and said this moment will help the country "heal".

'Trump has a style which Americans like'
'Trump has a style which Americans like'

'Trump would like the war in Ukraine to be over, and that it would be weighing on his mind even before the Inauguration ceremony in January next year.'

Modi congratulates 'friend' Trump on 'historic' win
Modi congratulates 'friend' Trump on 'historic' win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated 'friend' Donald Trump on his 'historic' presidential polls victory, and said he looks forward to renewing their collaboration to further strengthen the India-United States...

'Kamala Harris is a fighter, she will make a comeback'
'Kamala Harris is a fighter, she will make a comeback'

'We were hoping for her victory and had planned celebrations bigger than Deepavali'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances