Trump elected 47th president of the United States

Trump elected 47th president of the United StatesNovember 06, 2024 16:11
Donald Trump is elected the 47th president of the United States, declares AP.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
With a win in Wisconsin, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.