Trump declared winner in 4 states, Harris in 2: AP

The Associated Press has declared Donald Trump the winner in West Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Mississippi, while Kamala Harris won Massachusetts and Maryland.



West Virginia has four electoral votes. No Democrat has won the presidential election in West Virginia since Bill Clinton in 1996.



Massachusetts, that has 11 electoral college votes, has voted for the Democratic presidential candidates for decades.



Trump also bagged the Republican state of Tennessee and its 11 electoral votes and the nine electoral votes of South Carolina for the third straight election.



South Carolina has not voted for the Democratic nominee for president since 1976, when Democrat Jimmy Carter -- the governor of the neighbouring state of Georgia -- defeated Republican President Gerald Ford throughout the South.



Meanwhile, Harris won Maryland and its 10 electoral votes as per the Associated Press. -- Agencies

