Trump ahead in race, wins 230 electoral votes

November 06, 2024  10:05
image
Here's how former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are doing at this hour. 

Both have notched up early wins in states that historically vote Republican and Democrat, even as a divided America is set to decide on the nation's future today. 

As of 9.34 am (IST), 230 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 179 to Democratic Party's Harris, according to AP.

Polls have closed in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Nevada, the seven closely fought battlegrounds expected to decide the election, but the results there were too early to call. 

Trump has won Florida, Texas, South and North Carolina and Indiana, while Harris took Democratic strongholds like New York, Massachusetts, California, Oregon and Illinois. 

Harris voters are weighing in on the 'fate of democracy' which is her primary messaging, where she has accused Trump of being a fascist

Polls have found America as a country mired in negativity and desperate for change.

Will that change happen in Harris' favour? Wait and watch...
