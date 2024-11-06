RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


The battleground states are...

November 06, 2024  08:25
Harris and Trump each need at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency in an election that is seen as one of the most significant in recent US history. 

 Trump, who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, is seeking a return to the White House after losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. 

Harris has been serving as vice president since January 2021. 

 The election is expected to come down to a handful of battleground states -- Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

 CNN's early exit polls projected that Harris will win Massachusetts, Columbia, and Maryland. Trump is leading in Missouri, Oklahoma, Alabama, District of Columbia, Tennessee, Florida, West Virginia, Indiana and Kentucky.
LIVE! Trump wins Nebraska, Texas, Louisiana
Trump, Harris bag reliable votes; eyes on swing states
The first results are coming in for the United States presidential election with Republican leader Donald Trump projected to notch up wins in Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia and Vice President Kamala Harris winning Vermont.

'Kamala Has A Very Strong Connect With India'
'This victory would mean a huge inspiration for the next generation who can say that coming from India I can be anybody I want to be if I work hard and acquire the right skills.''They could be the next President, members of the Senate,...

'Trump Respects The Indian People'
'The relationship between India and the US, when Donald Trump was president, had been so much stronger.'

US results may take many days if...: Harris campaign
The ruling Democratic Party and the opposition Republicans have deployed hundreds of attorneys and thousands of volunteers to be part of the vote-counting process and be prepared to challenge and start the legal battle if necessary.

