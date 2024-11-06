RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Shri Thanedar re-elected to House of Representatives from Michigan

November 06, 2024  11:19
Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar was re-elected from the thirteenth Congressional district of Michigan. He defeated his Republican rival Martell Bivings by a margin of over 35 percentage points as he was re-elected for the second term. 

In a statement he credited his victory to his record of delivering strong constituent services, standing up for working families, fighting for unions, and always fighting for reproductive freedom. 

 "Everywhere I go, constituents always come up to me and tell me how my office helped them with their immigration issues, secure a visa, get veterans benefits, get their tax returns, etc. That is a testament to my team and I couldn't be prouder of all their hard work and how effective we are in serving our constituents," Thanedar said.
