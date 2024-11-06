RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Republicans just 1 seat away from senate majority

November 06, 2024  10:46
US Senator Ted Cruz
US Senator Ted Cruz
Republicans are just a seat away from seizing the Senate majority after Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas defeated Democrat Colin Allred.

Point to note is that Texas has not elected a Democrat in almost 30 years! 

In fact, Allred, a Dallas-area Congressman and former NFL linebacker, pushed all the right buttons, positioning himself as a moderate and supporting reproductive rights amid Texas' abortion ban, which is one of the strictest in the US. 

But Cruz's victory came after Democratic efforts to salvage their Senate majority slipped further out of reach when Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio lost his reelection to Republican Bernie Moreno, a wealthy Trump-era newcomer.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Republicans seize control of US Senate!
LIVE! Republicans seize control of US Senate!

Trump leads Kamala, but all eyes on swing states
Trump leads Kamala, but all eyes on swing states

Former President Donald Trump is leading his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in the latest rounds of vote count in the high-stakes United States Presidential election but a clear picture is set to emerge on who will occupy the White House...

First Desi wins US House seat from East Coast
First Desi wins US House seat from East Coast

Running for the US House of Representatives from the 10th Congressional District of Virginia, a Democratic stronghold, Subramanyam defeated Mike Clancy of the Republican Party. He is currently a Virginia State Senator.

US: 'Russia linked' bomb threats disrupt polling
US: 'Russia linked' bomb threats disrupt polling

Multiple polling stations and municipal buildings received hoax bomb threats across the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia, disrupting the polling in these states.

'Kamala Has A Very Strong Connect With India'
'Kamala Has A Very Strong Connect With India'

'This victory would mean a huge inspiration for the next generation who can say that coming from India I can be anybody I want to be if I work hard and acquire the right skills.''They could be the next President, members of the Senate,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances