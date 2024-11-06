Putin has not congratulated Trump and will NOT





The spokes said Russia is carefully monitoring information on the US election and is unlikely to give an official assessment until it sees "concrete words and actions. There is still some waiting to do, considering that the current US president will remain in office for almost another month and a half."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not congratulated Donald Trump on his impending win, and has no plans to congratulate him either. The Kremlin spokesperson told CNN that, "Let's not forget that we are talking about an unfriendly country that is both directly and indirectly involved in the war against our state."