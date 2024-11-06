RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Putin has not congratulated Trump and will NOT

November 06, 2024  16:02
Trump and Putin at the G20 in 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin has not congratulated Donald Trump on his impending win, and has no plans to congratulate him either. The Kremlin spokesperson told CNN that, "Let's not forget that we are talking about an unfriendly country that is both directly and indirectly involved in the war against our state."

The spokes said Russia is carefully monitoring information on the US election and is unlikely to give an official assessment until it sees "concrete words and actions. There is still some waiting to do, considering that the current US president will remain in office for almost another month and a half."
