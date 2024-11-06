RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


PM's heartfelt message to Bibek Debroy's wife...

November 06, 2024  15:41
image
Bibek Debroy, a key economic adviser to the Prime Minister whose prolific work included translations of the puranas and the vedas, passed away last week. He was 69.

His wife Suparna posts this message on X today: "This is Suparna, wife of Bibek Debroy. At this darkest hour, the Prime Minister's heartfelt letter has been a rare comfort amidst the overwhelming grief. His words remind me of what true compassionate leadership means. My heartfelt thanks for this kindness @narendramodi @PMOIndia."
