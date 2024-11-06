PM's heartfelt message to Bibek Debroy's wife...





His wife Suparna posts this message on X today: "This is Suparna, wife of Bibek Debroy. At this darkest hour, the Prime Minister's heartfelt letter has been a rare comfort amidst the overwhelming grief. His words remind me of what true compassionate leadership means. My heartfelt thanks for this kindness @narendramodi @PMOIndia."

Bibek Debroy, a key economic adviser to the Prime Minister whose prolific work included translations of the puranas and the vedas, passed away last week. He was 69.