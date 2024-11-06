NATO congratulates Trump





"We face a growing number of challenges globally, from a more aggressive Russia, to terrorism, to strategic competition with China, as well the increasing alignment of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran," Rutte said.





"Working together through NATO helps to deter aggression, protect our collective security and support our economies," he added.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte says he looks forward to working with Trump "to advance peace through strength' as the former president closes in on the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.