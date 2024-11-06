RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Musk shares pic with Trump: Future's gonna be FIRE!

November 06, 2024  12:43
image
Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk exuded confidence of Donald Trump's return to the White House, as the early projections show the former president ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a recent post on the microblogging platform X, Elon Musk shared his photograph along with former US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk were photographed at the former president's election watch party in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

He expressed confidence in Donald Trump emerging victorious in the 2024 US Presidential elections.

He also shared an edited photograph of him in the Oval Office of the White House with him carrying a sink into the room along with the tongue-in-cheek caption, "Let that sink in".Musk had used these words earlier when he bought the microblogging platform Twitter at a staggering cost of USD 44 billion. As the deal had seemed nearly impossible before fruition, Musk entered Twitter's San Francisco office with a kitchen sink to let the deal 'sink in' for people.

The counting of votes is underway for the US Presidential elections after polling closed almost in all states on Tuesday (local time).Notably, Musk has time and again publicly expressed his support towards former president Trump.

He has donated USD 75 million to Trump's Political Action Committee aiming to pave his return to the White House. He even hosted an X-Space with the former President and appeared at some of his campaign rallies.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kamala Harris won't address supporters tonight
LIVE! Kamala Harris won't address supporters tonight

Trump inches closer to victory; wins 2 swing states
Trump inches closer to victory; wins 2 swing states

The win gives all 16 electoral college votes for Trump making it closer for him to secure the necessary 270 electoral college votes needed to win the race to the White House.

First Desi wins US House seat from East Coast
First Desi wins US House seat from East Coast

Running for the US House of Representatives from the 10th Congressional District of Virginia, a Democratic stronghold, Subramanyam defeated Mike Clancy of the Republican Party. He is currently a Virginia State Senator.

Republicans win majority in US Senate after 4 years
Republicans win majority in US Senate after 4 years

According to the current projections, Republicans have won 51 seats in the 100-member upper house of US Congress, while the Democrats have 42.

Shri Thanedar re-elected to House of Representatives
Shri Thanedar re-elected to House of Representatives

He defeated his Republican rival Martell Bivings by a margin of over 35 percentage points as he was re-elected for the second term.In a statement he credited his victory to his record of delivering strong constituent services, standing...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances