Mumbai cops arrest man from Karnataka for threat message to Salman





The 35-year-old accused, Bhikaram Jalaram Bishnoi, a resident of Haveli in Karnataka, was held by a team of the Worli police station in Mumbai on Wednesday following his interrogation, he said.





Bishnoi, who is originally from Jalore in Rajasthan, had sent a threat message on the WhatsApp helpline of the Mumbai traffic police control room on Monday night, he said.





The threat message read: "If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or pay Rs 5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active."





The message sender claimed he is the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, he said.





A case was registered at the Worli police station against the accused person, he said.





"During the investigation, it came to light that the accused hailed from Karnataka, following which a team of Worli police was sent to apprehend him. Bishnoi was nabbed late on Tuesday and after his interrogation, he was placed under arrest by the Worli police," he said. -- PTI

