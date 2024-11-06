RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mumbai cops arrest man from Karnataka for threat message to Salman

November 06, 2024  20:30
Bollywood actor Salman Khan/File image
The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a man from Karnataka for allegedly sending a threat message to Bollywood actor Salman Khan along with a demand for Rs 5 crore on traffic police's helpline, an official said. 

The 35-year-old accused, Bhikaram Jalaram Bishnoi, a resident of Haveli in Karnataka, was held by a team of the Worli police station in Mumbai on Wednesday following his interrogation, he said. 

Bishnoi, who is originally from Jalore in Rajasthan, had sent a threat message on the WhatsApp helpline of the Mumbai traffic police control room on Monday night, he said. 

The threat message read: "If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or pay Rs 5 crore. If he does not do so, we will kill him; our gang is still active." 

The message sender claimed he is the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, he said. 

A case was registered at the Worli police station against the accused person, he said. 

"During the investigation, it came to light that the accused hailed from Karnataka, following which a team of Worli police was sent to apprehend him. Bishnoi was nabbed late on Tuesday and after his interrogation, he was placed under arrest by the Worli police," he said. -- PTI
