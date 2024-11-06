Mood grim at Kamala's village in TN, prayers begin

Mood grim at Kamala's village in TN, prayers beginNovember 06, 2024 11:14
The mood is grim at Kamala Harris' ancestral village at Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu. Priests have begun the third round of prayers with chants, ringing of bells and offerings of flowers and bananas, as numbers seem to indicate a Trump win. In fact, her maternal grandfather PV Gopalan who hails from this village, and Kamala herself, have donated towards the village temple.
The village also sports a banner for Kamala Harris wishing the 'daughter of the land' success in the elections.
Image: A priest points out the names of the family on the donation board. Pic: Ganesh Nadar.