Modi speaks to Trump, greets him on election

November 06, 2024  23:12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him on his "spectacular" victory, and said he looked forward to working together with him again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and other sectors. 

Official sources said Modi also congratulated Trump on the performance of his Republican Party in the US Congressional elections, as both leaders affirmed that they would work together for world peace. 

The warm personal camaraderie between the two leaders came through in the telephonic conversation as Trump said the "whole world loves Modi" and described India as a magnificent country and the prime minister as a magnificent man, they added. 

Trump also said that he considered Modi and India as a true friend, noting that the Indian leader was one of the first world leaders he spoke to after his victory, the sources added. 

 In a post on X, Modi said, "Had a great conversation with my friend, President Donald Trump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors." 

As Trump cruised to victory, Modi earlier in the day congratulated him on his "historic" presidential poll victory, and said he looks forward to renewing their collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. -- PTI
