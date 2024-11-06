Modi congratulates Trump on 'historic victory'

JUST IN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets:







'Heartiest congratulations my friend Donald Trump on your historic election victory.





'As you build on successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing collaboration to further boost India-US ties.'





d Trump on Wednesday is cruising towards winning the race for the White House in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history by almost defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in an election that virtually divided the country into two camps. -- PTI