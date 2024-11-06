RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Man sneaks into atomic energy institute, detained

November 06, 2024  00:48
A suspended post office employee has been detained for allegedly using false identity while entering the premises of a high-security institute of the Department of Atomic Energy in Indore, the police said on Tuesday. 

The accused, who worked as a postal assistant at the general post office here, was suspended in 2022, additional deputy commissioner of police Alok Kumar Sharma said. 

The man allegedly posed as a director of the postal department to enter the post office on the premises of the Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology on Monday, he said. 

He told the staff at the post office that he had come to conduct audit and inspection. 

"Based on a complaint by an official at the post office, the man has been detained and questioned," the police official said, adding that all angles would be probed to find out why he entered the RR-CAT premises. 

A press release issued by RR-CAT said the person had shown an identity card issued by the postal department to the security personnel at the main gate. 

On the basis of this card, he was allowed to visit only the post office, and there was no "breach or lapse" in the multi-tier security system of the institute, the release said. 

Another official said the police also recovered fake identity cards of 'Marcos Commando' of the ministry of defence and a `superintendent (investigation) of the National Intelligence Bureau, cyber security cell' from the accused. 

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the official said. -- PTI
