RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Maha polls: Cong to support independent Latkar in Kolhapur North seat

November 06, 2024  01:12
image
A day after its official candidate Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati withdrew her nomination at the last moment, the Congress on Tuesday declared support for Rajesh Latkar, an independent candidate, in Kolhapur (North) assembly constituency. 

Local Congress leader Satej Patil expressed dismay over Madhurima Raje's last-minute withdrawal which left Congress red-faced. 

Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20. Kolhapur (North) is one of the Congress strongholds in western Maharashtra. 

Madhurima Raje is married to Malojirao Chhatrapati, younger son of Kolhapur MP Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati. 

On Tuesday, Shahu Chhatrapati, Satej Patil and other key Congress leaders held a meeting and decided to support Latkar's candidacy. 

"We have decided to move forward with Latkar's candidacy. Congress in-charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala and senior Congress leader K C Venugopal had advised us to make a decision. Accordingly, Satej Patil convened today's meeting in which I am proposing Latkar's name," Shahu Chhatrapati said. 

He urged party workers to support Latkar and ensure his victory. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man sneaks into atomic energy institute, detained
LIVE! Man sneaks into atomic energy institute, detained

Voting For Trump Will Only Hurt America
Voting For Trump Will Only Hurt America

'To everyone voting for Trump, I have only this simple question: Would you let him have lunch with your daughter or sister or wife or mother?''Then why would you let him have our lunch (and so much more) for four more years?', asks Sree...

'Trump Respects The Indian People'
'Trump Respects The Indian People'

'The relationship between India and the US, when Donald Trump was president, had been so much stronger.'

3 killed in mishap at Guj bullet train project site
3 killed in mishap at Guj bullet train project site

The incident took place at Vasad village located on the under-construction Bullet Train route, said district superintendent of police Gaurav Jasani.

Mahakumbh: Prayagraj to use AI face recognition cams
Mahakumbh: Prayagraj to use AI face recognition cams

For the first time, the Prayagraj Railway Division will install face recognition cameras alongside CCTV at railway stations, specifically for the Mahakumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances