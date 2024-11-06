Maha polls: Cong to support independent Latkar in Kolhapur North seat





Local Congress leader Satej Patil expressed dismay over Madhurima Raje's last-minute withdrawal which left Congress red-faced.





Maharashtra will go to polls on November 20. Kolhapur (North) is one of the Congress strongholds in western Maharashtra.





Madhurima Raje is married to Malojirao Chhatrapati, younger son of Kolhapur MP Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati.





On Tuesday, Shahu Chhatrapati, Satej Patil and other key Congress leaders held a meeting and decided to support Latkar's candidacy.





"We have decided to move forward with Latkar's candidacy. Congress in-charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala and senior Congress leader K C Venugopal had advised us to make a decision. Accordingly, Satej Patil convened today's meeting in which I am proposing Latkar's name," Shahu Chhatrapati said.





He urged party workers to support Latkar and ensure his victory. -- PTI

