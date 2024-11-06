RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

LoP Rahul Gandhi wishes Trump

November 06, 2024  17:38
image
Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential polls victory.
"Congratulations on your victory, @realDonaldTrump! Wishing you success in your second term as US President. All the best to @KamalaHarris in her future endeavours," Gandhi said on X.
 
Former President Trump is projected to win the US presidency for a second term in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history, cruising past his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

TRUMP ELECTED 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE USA
TRUMP ELECTED 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE USA

Former United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday is cruising towards winning the race for the White House in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history by almost defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in an...

God spared my life for a reason: Trump on poll triumph
God spared my life for a reason: Trump on poll triumph

Former US President Donald Trump addressed his supporters on Wednesday, thanking them for giving Republicans an unprecedented and powerful mandate, and said this moment will help the country "heal".

LIVE! With Trump's win, India-US ties will be...: Modi min
LIVE! With Trump's win, India-US ties will be...: Modi min

Donald Trump: From convicted felon to 2nd term Prez
Donald Trump: From convicted felon to 2nd term Prez

From the time he left office after his loss in the 2020 presidential election to his nomination as the Republican candidate in the 2024 race, Trump continued to dominate the American news cycle and the country's psyche.

What Trump's 2nd term may mean for Indo-US trade deals
What Trump's 2nd term may mean for Indo-US trade deals

With Donald Trump all set to become US president, Indian exporters may face high customs duties for goods like automobiles, textiles and pharmaceuticals if the new US administration decides to pursue the 'America First' agenda, opined...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances