LoP Rahul Gandhi wishes Trump

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi congratulated Donald Trump on his presidential polls victory.

"Congratulations on your victory, @realDonaldTrump! Wishing you success in your second term as US President. All the best to @KamalaHarris in her future endeavours," Gandhi said on X.

Former President Trump is projected to win the US presidency for a second term in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history, cruising past his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.