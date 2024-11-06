RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kharge sends 'democratic values' message to Trump

November 06, 2024  14:57
image
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge congratulates Donald Trump. "On the behalf of the Indian National Congress, we extend our congratulations and best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump for his election victory. India and the United States share a robust comprehensive global strategic partnership, underpinned by long-standing shared democratic values, aligned interests, and extensive people-to-people connections. We look forward to working closely with the United States for global peace and prosperity."


Australia PM Anthony Albanese also sent out a message: "Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory. Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future."
