RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kamala Harris won't address supporters tonight

November 06, 2024  12:09
Pic: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
Pic: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
As the poll projections start for the US presidential elections, Vice President and Democrat Candidate Kamala Harris will not address supporters tonight, but is expected to speak tomorrow.

 Harris' campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said that the Vice President will be back to address not only her supporters but also the nation. While addressing a gathering, Richmond said that the votes are yet to be counted and some states have not been called. 

"We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet," Cedric Richmond said. "We will continue overnight, to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken. So, you won't hear from the vice president tonight. But you will hear from her tomorrow, she will be back here tomorrow, not only to address her supporters but also the nation," he said. 

 His announcement comes after CNN projected that former President Donald Trump would win two of the key battleground states including North Carolina and Georgia. Richmond said the campaign will continue to fight "to make sure that every vote is counted and every voice as spoken."

 Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump is projected to win North Carolina, one of the seven key battleground states in the US presidential elections. -- ANI


Image: Kamala Harris' supporters cheer for her beside a poster in Thulasendrapuram.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kamala Harris won't address supporters tonight
LIVE! Kamala Harris won't address supporters tonight

Trump inches closer to victory; wins 2 swing states
Trump inches closer to victory; wins 2 swing states

The win gives all 16 electoral college votes for Trump making it closer for him to secure the necessary 270 electoral college votes needed to win the race to the White House.

First Desi wins US House seat from East Coast
First Desi wins US House seat from East Coast

Running for the US House of Representatives from the 10th Congressional District of Virginia, a Democratic stronghold, Subramanyam defeated Mike Clancy of the Republican Party. He is currently a Virginia State Senator.

Republicans win majority in US Senate after 4 years
Republicans win majority in US Senate after 4 years

According to the current projections, Republicans have won 51 seats in the 100-member upper house of US Congress, while the Democrats have 42.

Shri Thanedar re-elected to House of Representatives
Shri Thanedar re-elected to House of Representatives

He defeated his Republican rival Martell Bivings by a margin of over 35 percentage points as he was re-elected for the second term.In a statement he credited his victory to his record of delivering strong constituent services, standing...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances