Kamala Harris won't address supporters tonight





Harris' campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said that the Vice President will be back to address not only her supporters but also the nation. While addressing a gathering, Richmond said that the votes are yet to be counted and some states have not been called.





"We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet," Cedric Richmond said. "We will continue overnight, to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken. So, you won't hear from the vice president tonight. But you will hear from her tomorrow, she will be back here tomorrow, not only to address her supporters but also the nation," he said.





His announcement comes after CNN projected that former President Donald Trump would win two of the key battleground states including North Carolina and Georgia. Richmond said the campaign will continue to fight "to make sure that every vote is counted and every voice as spoken."





Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump is projected to win North Carolina, one of the seven key battleground states in the US presidential elections. -- ANI









Image: Kamala Harris' supporters cheer for her beside a poster in Thulasendrapuram.

