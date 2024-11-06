RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kamala Harris to address supporters at 4 pm EST

November 06, 2024  23:45
Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris/Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the presidential elections to her Republican rival Donald Trump, would address her supporters on Wednesday afternoon, according to her campaign and the White House. 

In an invite sent to her supporters and volunteers, her campaign said the Democratic leader would be at an event at Howard University. 

"We invite you to join the Harris-Walz campaign for an event with Vice President Kamala Harris today at Howard University in Washington, DC," said the invite. 

The White House said Harris would deliver her speech at 4 pm EST (2.30 am IST, Thursday). 

Second Gentleman Douglas Craig Emhoff will also attend the event, a media advisory said. 

Trump has, so far, received 277 electoral college votes, seven more than required for him to be declared the winner of the presidential elections. 

Harris has 224 in her kitty. Races in two states, Arizona with 11 electoral college votes and Michigan with 15, have not been called yet, though Trump is leading in both of them. 

Harris, 60, has not been seen in public since election results started coming on Wednesday night. 

There has been no social media post or a statement from her either. 

It is likely that Harris would first call president-elect Trump, 78, to congratulate him on his electoral victory. 

After that, she would deliver an address to the nation. Her term as vice president of the US ends on January 20. -- PTI
