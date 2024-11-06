RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Illinois goes to Kamala, South Dakota to Trump: AP

November 06, 2024  07:49
The Associated Press declares Vice President Kamala Harris the winner in Illinois, claiming the state's 19 electoral votes for Democrats.

Illinois is the home state of former President Barack Obama. It has supported Democratic presidential candidates since 1992.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump won South Dakota's three electoral votes.  -- Agencies
