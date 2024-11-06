RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


I will keep my word to you: Trump@victory speech

November 06, 2024  13:33
West Palm Beach, Florida: Donald Trump says, "This is a great job. There is no job like this. This is the most important job in the world...Nothing will stop me from keeping my word to you."

At Trump's 'victory' speech to this supporters, former first lady Melania Trump stood near her husband and was joined by Barron, the former president's youngest son. Trump's older children, Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany, all joined their father on stage, too.

Trump's top political minds, including top campaign advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, joined Trump on stage. And his political allies were on stage, too, including House Speaker Mike Johnson.Trump also celebrated a few celebrities in the audience and on stage. Dana White, the CEO of UFC, was on stage with Trump, and the former president called golfer Bryson DeChambeau on stage. 

Trump also shouted out Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, who has become one of his most high-profile supporters. "We have a new star. A star is born: Elon," Trump said. 
