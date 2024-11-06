Hoax bomb threats in Arizona, Georgia, Penn

Hoax bomb threats in Arizona, Georgia, PennNovember 06, 2024 09:11
84 million have already voted
Multiple polling stations and municipal buildings received hoax bomb threats across Pennsylvania, Governor Josh Shapiro said on Tuesday (local time).
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and state officials are investigating each threat. USA Today quoted Josh Maxwell, Chair of the Chester County Board of Elections, that a building in West Chester where polling services are located was evacuated promptly after a bomb threat was received, with the voters being redirected to other polling locations. There was a bomb threat to the Government Services Center in West Chester, PA," Maxwell, posted on X.
"Voter Services is located there, and in-person ballots are delivered after 8 pm. Mail-in ballots are canvassed and tabulated at a different location," he added. A series of threats have been received across multiple swing states. -- ANI