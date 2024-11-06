RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


History's greatest comeback: Netanyahu congratulates Trump

November 06, 2024  14:12
Pic: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
More congratulatory messages pouring for Donald Trump:
"Congratulations on history's greatest comeback!" wrote Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X. "Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America."


French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X: "Ready to work together as we were able to do during four years. With your convictions and mine. In respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

Votes are still being counted across several states. Trump only needs three more electoral votes to win the presidency.
