Harris wins New York, California

November 06, 2024  09:40
image
US Vice President Kamala Harris has won the Democrat blue stronghold New York according to a projection from Decision Desk HQ even as the key battleground states remain too early to call, as counting for the US Presidential elections. 

AP has just now said Harris has also won California.

 Vice President Harris won New York, an expected blue state victory, according to a projection from Decision Desk HQ. 

 According to projections at 9 am (IST) the US news outlets of NBC, ABC and CBS have all given Harris 91 votes but for Trump they have counted between 178 and 201 electoral votes. CNN has projected Kamala Harris has won 91 electoral votes while Trump is leading with 178 while Fox Decision Desk HQ has projected a lead for Trump with 205 votes and Harris trailing at 117. The Empire State awards 28 electoral votes. 

The last time a Republican won New York was former President Reagan in 1984. 

 The Democratic stronghold was home to former President Trump, who was born in Queens and has been real estate tycoon in New York before relocating to Florida. 

 Trump held a rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden less than two weeks before election day. Meanwhile Harris has also picked up wins in Illinois and the Northeast. She won Colorado's 10 seats as per CNN projections. The AP has called the District of Columbia for Harris who gets three electoral votes. -- ANI
