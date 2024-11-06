God spared my life for a reason: Trump

God spared my life for a reason: TrumpNovember 06, 2024 13:38
A supporter wears a cape with an image of a bleeding Trump
Former President Donald Trump at the speech at Florida: He says that people tell him that "God spared my life for a reason. And that reason was to save our country and restore America to greatness. And now we're going to fulfill that mission together."
Telling supporters early Wednesday morning (US time) he said, The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit, and fight that I have in my soul to the job that you've entrusted to me," he added.