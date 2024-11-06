RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

God spared my life for a reason: Trump

November 06, 2024  13:38
A supporter wears a cape with an image of a bleeding Trump
A supporter wears a cape with an image of a bleeding Trump
Former President Donald Trump at the speech at Florida: He says that people tell him that "God spared my life for a reason. And that reason was to save our country and restore America to greatness. And now we're going to fulfill that mission together." 

Telling supporters early Wednesday morning (US time) he said, The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit, and fight that I have in my soul to the job that you've entrusted to me," he added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi congratulates Trump on 'historic victory'
LIVE! Modi congratulates Trump on 'historic victory'

Trump set to make historic comeback as US President
Trump set to make historic comeback as US President

Former United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday is cruising towards winning the race for the White House in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history by almost defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in an...

'Trump's Going To Be Very Good For India'
'Trump's Going To Be Very Good For India'

'He is the only president, the only American politician, who had the guts to stand with Hindus.'

'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'
'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'

'There are 725,000 Indians here without proper papers. They are subject to deportation immediately under this (Trump's immigration plan). Immediately!' 'They want to prevent new immigration, get the people who are already here out of...

All 5 Desis re-elected, Samosa Caucus gets 6th member
All 5 Desis re-elected, Samosa Caucus gets 6th member

Six Indian Americans have won the elections to the House of Representatives, increasing their number from five in the current Congress.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances