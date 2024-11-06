God spared my life for a reason: Trump





Telling supporters early Wednesday morning (US time) he said, The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit, and fight that I have in my soul to the job that you've entrusted to me," he added.

Former President Donald Trump at the speech at Florida: He says that people tell him that "God spared my life for a reason. And that reason was to save our country and restore America to greatness. And now we're going to fulfill that mission together."