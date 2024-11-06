Dow soars by 1300 points on Trump's victory





The Dow surged 1,309 points, or 3 percent in morning trading, touching new peak.





Interestingly, the Dow jumped more than 1,000 points in a single day for the first time since November 2022.





The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq both rose by 1.9 percent, said the report.





Trump on Wednesday won the United States presidency for a second term in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history, cruising past his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a bitterly fought election.





The 78-year-old Republican leader cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency by securing a victory in the key battleground state of Wisconsin.

US stocks surged on Wednesday after the re-election of former US president and Republican nominee Donald J Trump in the presidential election, reports CNN.