RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Dow soars by 1300 points on Trump's victory

November 06, 2024  21:40
File image
File image
US stocks surged on Wednesday after the re-election of former US president and Republican nominee Donald J Trump in the presidential election, reports CNN. 

The Dow surged 1,309 points, or 3 percent in morning trading, touching new peak. 

Interestingly, the Dow jumped more than 1,000 points in a single day for the first time since November 2022. 

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq both rose by 1.9 percent, said the report. 

Trump on Wednesday won the United States presidency for a second term in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history, cruising past his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a bitterly fought election.  

The 78-year-old Republican leader cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency by securing a victory in the key battleground state of Wisconsin.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trump's Election Should Worry The World
Trump's Election Should Worry The World

'There are ominous portents of an isolationist administration not only building a physical wall to the south to prevent unwanted immigrants from entering the land of milk and honey, but also trade walls not just against China, but all...

God spared my life for a reason: Trump on poll triumph
God spared my life for a reason: Trump on poll triumph

Former US President Donald Trump addressed his supporters on Wednesday, thanking them for giving Republicans an unprecedented and powerful mandate, and said this moment will help the country "heal".

LIVE! Trump win may mark new beginning in ties if..: China
LIVE! Trump win may mark new beginning in ties if..: China

TRUMP ELECTED 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE USA
TRUMP ELECTED 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE USA

Former United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday is cruising towards winning the race for the White House in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history by almost defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in an...

'Trump has a style which Americans like'
'Trump has a style which Americans like'

'Trump would like the war in Ukraine to be over, and that it would be weighing on his mind even before the Inauguration ceremony in January next year.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances