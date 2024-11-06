RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Blacks, Latinos voting for Trump?

November 06, 2024  12:05
Carlos Osorio/Reuters
Carlos Osorio/Reuters
An interesting take on the shift in the electorate from the Democrats. CNN says that black voters -- men and women -- have been the bedrock of the Democratic Party, and Democrats have had a strong pull for Latino voters. It's been the same with young voters.

But preliminary data from AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 115,000 voters nationwide, suggested that the groups shifted in Trump's direction.

Voters under age 30 represent a fraction of the total electorate, but about half of them supported Harris. That's compared to the roughly 6 in 10 who backed Biden in 2020. Slightly more than 4 in 10 young voters went for Trump, up from about one-third in 2020.

Another shift that emerged was among Black and Latino voters, who appeared slightly less likely to support Harris than they were to back Biden four years ago, according to AP VoteCast.


Image: Election officials cheer as Michigan polls close.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kamala Harris won't address supporters tonight
LIVE! Kamala Harris won't address supporters tonight

Trump inches closer to victory; wins 2 swing states
Trump inches closer to victory; wins 2 swing states

The win gives all 16 electoral college votes for Trump making it closer for him to secure the necessary 270 electoral college votes needed to win the race to the White House.

First Desi wins US House seat from East Coast
First Desi wins US House seat from East Coast

Running for the US House of Representatives from the 10th Congressional District of Virginia, a Democratic stronghold, Subramanyam defeated Mike Clancy of the Republican Party. He is currently a Virginia State Senator.

Republicans win majority in US Senate after 4 years
Republicans win majority in US Senate after 4 years

According to the current projections, Republicans have won 51 seats in the 100-member upper house of US Congress, while the Democrats have 42.

Shri Thanedar re-elected to House of Representatives
Shri Thanedar re-elected to House of Representatives

He defeated his Republican rival Martell Bivings by a margin of over 35 percentage points as he was re-elected for the second term.In a statement he credited his victory to his record of delivering strong constituent services, standing...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances