Blacks, Latinos voting for Trump?





But preliminary data from AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 115,000 voters nationwide, suggested that the groups shifted in Trump's direction.





Voters under age 30 represent a fraction of the total electorate, but about half of them supported Harris. That's compared to the roughly 6 in 10 who backed Biden in 2020. Slightly more than 4 in 10 young voters went for Trump, up from about one-third in 2020.





Another shift that emerged was among Black and Latino voters, who appeared slightly less likely to support Harris than they were to back Biden four years ago, according to AP VoteCast.









Image: Election officials cheer as Michigan polls close.

An interesting take on the shift in the electorate from the Democrats. CNN says that black voters -- men and women -- have been the bedrock of the Democratic Party, and Democrats have had a strong pull for Latino voters. It's been the same with young voters.