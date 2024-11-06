Actor Kasturi withdraws reference to Telugus, says never intended to hurt them





She stated that it was never her intention to "hurt or offend my Telugu extended family."





"I am sorry for any inadvertent ill feeling. In the interest of all-round amity, I withdraw all references to Telugus in my speech delivered on November 3," Kasturi said, referring to her speech at an agitation of the Hindu Makkal Katchi in support of Brahmins, in Chennai.





"I reiterate that my opinions were contextually specific to certain individuals and not directed at the broader Telugu community. This controversy has unfortunately diverted attention from the more important points I raised in that speech," she wrote in a post on the social media platform 'X'.





Kasturi appealed to the Telugu community in Tamil Nadu to support the Brahmins of the state in their fight for dignity.





The actor also shared that she had received numerous threats and criticisms over the last two days following her speech, which only strengthened her resolve.





"A respected Telugu friend of mine patiently explained the impact of my words on the entire Telugu population of Tamil Nadu and beyond," she explained in her post.





Kasturi added that she has always lived above caste and regional differences and feels fortunate to have a special connection to the Telugu community.





"I grew up admiring the glorious days of the Nayak kings, Kattabomman Nayaka, and singing Tyagaraja kritis. I cherish my film career in Telugu cinema. Telugu people have given me a name, fame, love, and a family," she said. -- PTI

