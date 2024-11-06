RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


2015 Paris pact on climate change now extremely shaky: Jairam Ramesh

November 06, 2024  16:05
Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said Donald Trump's comeback has made the future of the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change which America had rejoined under President Joe Biden "extremely shaky" and added that if the US were to withdraw again it would be disastrous. 

 Former President Donald Trump was projected to win the US presidency for a second term in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history, cruising past his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a bitterly fought election. 

 The Congress general secretary in-charge communications said Trump has staged an astonishing comeback. Undoubtedly, why and how it happened will be analysed in great detail over the next few weeks, as will the question of what this comeback means for the US and the rest of the world, Ramesh said.
