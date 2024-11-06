RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

18 workers injured in accident at steel plant in Maha's Wardha

November 06, 2024  22:42
File image
File image
At least 18 workers were injured in an accident at a steel plant in eastern Maharashtra's Wardha district on Wednesday evening, police said.   

The incident took place in furnace area at Evonith Steel Plant on Bhugaon Link Road during the process of cooling of slag, a mixture of metal oxide and silicon dioxide, around 7 pm, said an official. 

Steel slag, a by-product of steel making, is produced during the separation of molten steel from impurities. 

Most of the workers sustained burns and were rushed to hospital, the official said. 

Three of them were sent to Nagpur, 76 km away, for further treatment. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi speaks to Trump, greets him on election
LIVE! Modi speaks to Trump, greets him on election

Donald Trump: From convicted felon to 2nd term Prez
Donald Trump: From convicted felon to 2nd term Prez

From the time he left office after his loss in the 2020 presidential election to his nomination as the Republican candidate in the 2024 race, Trump continued to dominate the American news cycle and the country's psyche.

TRUMP ELECTED 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE USA
TRUMP ELECTED 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE USA

Former United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday is cruising towards winning the race for the White House in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history by almost defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in an...

Trump's Election Should Worry The World
Trump's Election Should Worry The World

'There are ominous portents of an isolationist administration not only building a physical wall to the south to prevent unwanted immigrants from entering the land of milk and honey, but also trade walls not just against China, but all...

'Trump's Going To Be Very Good For India'
'Trump's Going To Be Very Good For India'

'He is the only president, the only American politician, who had the guts to stand with Hindus.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances