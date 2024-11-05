RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Worker killed in mishap at Guj bullet train project site

November 05, 2024  21:37
Rescue operation underway at the accident site in Anand, Gujarat/ANI on X
One worker has been killed as a temporary structure crashed at Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train construction site near Vasad village, said officials on Tuesday.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said that three labourers have been trapped under the debris, reports ANI.  

Rescue operations are underway and the police as well as fire brigade officials have rushed to the spot, said National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited.   

An injured worker has been admitted to hospital. With PTI inputs
