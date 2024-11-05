Will appear before Lokayukta for questioning in MUDA case: Siddaramaiah





"I'm going tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10 (am)," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday in response to a question.





The CM, who has been named as accused number 1 in the FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police, is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.





They had on October 25 questioned his wife, who has been named as accused number 2. Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27.





Swamy and Devaraju have already deposed before the Lokayukta police. -- PTI

