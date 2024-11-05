RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Will appear before Lokayukta for questioning in MUDA case: Siddaramaiah

November 05, 2024  18:04
image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he will appear before the Lokayukta police in Mysuru on Wednesday in response to the summons issued to him for questioning in the MUDA site allotment case. 

"I'm going tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10 (am)," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday in response to a question. 

The CM, who has been named as accused number 1 in the FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police, is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. 

They had on October 25 questioned his wife, who has been named as accused number 2. Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27. 

Swamy and Devaraju have already deposed before the Lokayukta police. -- PTI
