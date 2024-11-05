Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy booked for threatening cop





The complainant stated that he was heading the Special Investigation Team probing a mining case in which Kumaraswamy is an accused. The probe against Kumaraswamy pertains to allegations that he illegally approved a 550-acre mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals (SSVM) in Bellary district in violation of law, during his tenure as Karnataka Chief Minister from 2006 to 2008.

A case has been registered against Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy for allegedly threatening a senior police officer probing a mining case against him. The case was registered on Monday based on a complaint by Inspector General of Police M Chandra Sekhar alleging that Kumaraswamy threatened a government servant to prevent him from discharging his duties